© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

Maine reports large declines in childhood vaccine exemptions since a new state law went into effect

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published June 21, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT
In this Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 file photo, doctor Roberto Ieraci vaccinates a child in Rome. Italian parents have more time before having to produce proof their children kids received 10 mandatory vaccinations.
Alessandra Tarantino
/
AP file
In this Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 file photo, doctor Roberto Ieraci vaccinates a child in Rome. Italian parents have more time before having to produce proof their children kids received 10 mandatory vaccinations.

Maine has seen a large drop in the number of kindergartners with vaccination exemptions since a new state law was passed four years ago.

The measure approved by Maine lawmakers in 2019 eliminated religious and philosophical exemptions for children in the state. A referendum challenging the law was rejected at the ballot box the next year.

Before the law went into effect, the state reported upwards of 4% of kindergartners with vaccine exemptions.

But according to newly released data from the Maine Center for Disease Control, that number fell to less than 1% during the last school year.

Public health officials have said that the law should help protect children who are vaccinated, as well as those who are unable to get a shot for medical reasons.

Health
Robbie Feinberg
rfeinberg@mainepublic.org
See stories by Robbie Feinberg