Maine reports large declines in childhood vaccine exemptions since a new state law went into effect

Maine has seen a large drop in the number of kindergartners with vaccination exemptions since a new state law was passed four years ago.

The measure approved by Maine lawmakers in 2019 eliminated religious and philosophical exemptions for children in the state. A referendum challenging the law was rejected at the ballot box the next year.

Before the law went into effect, the state reported upwards of 4% of kindergartners with vaccine exemptions.

But according to newly released data from the Maine Center for Disease Control, that number fell to less than 1% during the last school year.

Public health officials have said that the law should help protect children who are vaccinated, as well as those who are unable to get a shot for medical reasons.