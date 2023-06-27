LifeFlight plans to launch ground transport critical care

LifeFlight of Maine is planning to expand into critical care ground transport.

The nonprofit says it hopes to purchase three ambulances to supplement its five helicopters and one airplane, which operate out of bases in Sanford, Lewiston, and Bangor. Spokesperson Henry Frank says LifeFlight has agreements with other ambulance services to use their vehicles when needed, but that's become harder to do as emergency services across the state are stretched to meet local needs.

"Our partners are more and more often unavailable to let us use their ground vehicles because they need them in service in their communities," he says.

Frank says LifeFlight's ambulances won't take away business from other services, but will instead ensure reliable transport is available for people who need critical care. LifeFlight has raised $500-thousand out of the $2 million it needs to purchase the ambulances. It hopes to launch the ground transport program in July of next year.