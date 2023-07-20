© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Health

Sen. King urges Maine veterans to apply for new benefits

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published July 20, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT
Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, speaks during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on 'Policy Response to Russian Interference in the 2016 U.S. Elections' on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Washington.
Andrew Harnik
/
AP
Maine Sen. Angus King is encouraging veterans who were exposed to toxic hazards to apply for new benefits this month.

Veterans who were exposed to hazards like burn pits and Agent Orange are eligible for expanded benefits under a recent change. King is urging any veterans who may be eligible to apply before August 9th. If a veteran applies before the deadline, they may be eligible for backdated benefits.

Almost 3,000 Maine veterans have applied so far, but King says there may be as many as 56,000 who are eligible.

"This has been a very significant problem, this is probably the largest expansion of benefits under the veterans administration for a generation," King said.

Residents can also submit their intent to file before August 9th, which allows them to apply later and still get retroactive benefits.

Applications can be done online, in person or over the phone at 207-621-6938.

Kaitlyn Budion
Kaitlyn Budion is Maine Public’s Bangor correspondent, joining the reporting team after several years working in print journalism.
