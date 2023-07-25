© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine CDC urges precautions to avoid exposure to potentially rabid bats

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published July 25, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT
In this photo taken Aug. 31, 2011, some of the 20 million bats emerge from Bracken Cave in Bracken, Texas.
Eric Gay
/
AP
In this photo taken Aug. 31, 2011, some of the 20 million bats emerge from Bracken Cave in Bracken, Texas.

The state Center for Disease Control is urging the public to take precautions to avoid contracting rabies.

The agency says bats, foxes, raccoons, and skunks are the most common animals that carry rabies in Maine. Last year, nine bats tested positive for the disease in the state. So far this year, six have tested positive.

Rabies is spread through bites as well as scratches, and state public health officials say that suspected exposures should also be taken seriously. Those include scenarios such as waking up with a bat in a bedroom, finding a bat in a room with an unaccompanied child or incapacitated adult, or finding a pet holding a bat in their mouth.

The CDC says possible exposures should be reported to your health care provider, and to the local warden service or animal control officer.

