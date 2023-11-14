© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine continues to have among the highest incidence rates of lung cancer in the US

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published November 14, 2023 at 1:49 PM EST
This March 28, 2019 photo shows cigarette butts in an ashtray in New York.
Jenny Kane
AP file
This March 28, 2019 photo shows cigarette butts in an ashtray in New York.

Maine has the fourth-highest incidence of lung cancer in the country, according to a new report from the American Lung Association.

The state has consistently ranked near the top nationally, says the Association's Lance Boucher, who cites two risk factors.

"Our tobacco use rate is higher than the national average among adults," he says. "And radon exposure in Maine — we have a higher level of homes that have an actionable level of radon that needs to be mitigated in them."

Boucher urges homeowners to test for radon every couple of years. Test kits can be found at hardware stores.

And he says Maine's QuitLink program is one of the leading initiatives in the country to support tobacco users who want to quit. He also urges those who are eligible to get screened for lung cancer, particularly people ages 50 to 80 with a significant tobacco use history.
Patty Wight
