© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Food pantries in Maine continue to see high demand

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published November 22, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST

As the holidays approach, demand at Maine food pantries remains high. Dawn DiFiore, the director of community partnerships at Good Shepherd Food Bank, says compared to pre-COVID-19 levels, demand is up 34% and has remained there for the past year. She says inflation is one contributing factor.

"And Thanksgiving, especially when it's such a food holiday and the focus is on food, there's a little more pressure for folks to have plenty on the table and provide for their families," she says.

DiFiore says year-round, there's a consistent need for meat products. She encourages people who want to help to donate food, money, or time to local pantries.
Health
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
See stories by Patty Wight