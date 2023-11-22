Food pantries in Maine continue to see high demand

As the holidays approach, demand at Maine food pantries remains high. Dawn DiFiore, the director of community partnerships at Good Shepherd Food Bank, says compared to pre-COVID-19 levels, demand is up 34% and has remained there for the past year. She says inflation is one contributing factor.

"And Thanksgiving, especially when it's such a food holiday and the focus is on food, there's a little more pressure for folks to have plenty on the table and provide for their families," she says.

DiFiore says year-round, there's a consistent need for meat products. She encourages people who want to help to donate food, money, or time to local pantries.