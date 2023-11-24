© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

RSV on the rise in Maine

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published November 24, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST
This electron microscope image provided by the National Institutes of Health shows human respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) virions, colorized blue, and anti-RSV F protein/gold antibodies, colorized yellow, shedding from the surface of human lung cells.
AP
/
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH
This electron microscope image provided by the National Institutes of Health shows human respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) virions, colorized blue, and anti-RSV F protein/gold antibodies, colorized yellow, shedding from the surface of human lung cells.

Cases of RSV are ticking up in Maine. The respiratory virus produces coldlike symptoms, but can be severe in infants and older adults.

Dr. Dora Anne Mills, chief health improvement officer at MaineHealth, says there's a shortage of a monoclonal antibody that can be used to protect infants, but there are two vaccines available for adults.

"So if you're 60 and older or you're pregnant, I would strongly suggest you ask your provider about getting one of these vaccines because they are very effective," she says. "And we are starting to see more RSV. It is a seasonal virus that comes around every winter."

Last year was an especially severe season for RSV across the U.S. after relatively few cases during the pandemic.

"What we all have become cognizant of, is the fact that even if you have a cold and you're not in those high risk categories, we all need to be careful, because you could pass it on to somebody who is at high risk," Mills says.
Health
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
See stories by Patty Wight