RSV on the rise in Maine

Cases of RSV are ticking up in Maine. The respiratory virus produces coldlike symptoms, but can be severe in infants and older adults.

Dr. Dora Anne Mills, chief health improvement officer at MaineHealth, says there's a shortage of a monoclonal antibody that can be used to protect infants, but there are two vaccines available for adults.

"So if you're 60 and older or you're pregnant, I would strongly suggest you ask your provider about getting one of these vaccines because they are very effective," she says. "And we are starting to see more RSV. It is a seasonal virus that comes around every winter."

Last year was an especially severe season for RSV across the U.S. after relatively few cases during the pandemic.

"What we all have become cognizant of, is the fact that even if you have a cold and you're not in those high risk categories, we all need to be careful, because you could pass it on to somebody who is at high risk," Mills says.