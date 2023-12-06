© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
One of two remaining patients injured in the Lewiston shooting was discharged from the hospital

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published December 6, 2023 at 5:55 PM EST
courtesy of Central Maine Medical Center
One of the two remaining patients injured in the mass shooting in Lewiston was discharged from Central Maine Medical Center on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

Officials at the hospital say staff lined the hallways and applauded as the man, who the hospital did not identify, left with his family.

His discharge came exactly six weeks after the shooting. CMMC says one more patient from the Oct. 25 event remains in their care and is in stable condition.
