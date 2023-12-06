One of two remaining patients injured in the Lewiston shooting was discharged from the hospital
One of the two remaining patients injured in the mass shooting in Lewiston was discharged from Central Maine Medical Center on Wednesday, Dec. 6.
Officials at the hospital say staff lined the hallways and applauded as the man, who the hospital did not identify, left with his family.
His discharge came exactly six weeks after the shooting. CMMC says one more patient from the Oct. 25 event remains in their care and is in stable condition.