© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Mills administration announces funds for substance use treatment in Kennebec, Washington counties

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published December 11, 2023 at 3:55 PM EST

The Mills administration announced $3.5 million in funding Monday to expand substance use disorder treatment programs in Kennebec and Washington counties.

Roughly $2 million will be used to support what the administration describes as a first-of-its-kind walk-in and detox center in Kennebec County, where individuals will be able to receive services without an appointment. At least 40% of the 10-bed facility will be available for individuals who have coverage through MaineCare.

The rest of the funds will support expanding the number of withdrawal and treatment beds in Washington County.

Maine's Department of Health and Human Services is seeking proposals and applicants for both initiatives.
Health
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
See stories by Patty Wight