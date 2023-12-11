Mills administration announces funds for substance use treatment in Kennebec, Washington counties

The Mills administration announced $3.5 million in funding Monday to expand substance use disorder treatment programs in Kennebec and Washington counties.

Roughly $2 million will be used to support what the administration describes as a first-of-its-kind walk-in and detox center in Kennebec County, where individuals will be able to receive services without an appointment. At least 40% of the 10-bed facility will be available for individuals who have coverage through MaineCare.

The rest of the funds will support expanding the number of withdrawal and treatment beds in Washington County.

Maine's Department of Health and Human Services is seeking proposals and applicants for both initiatives.