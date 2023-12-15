Gagetown commission preparing recommendations to address National Guard Agent Orange claims

The Gagetown Chemical Study Commission is preparing its final recommendations to the Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee in the state Legislature to ensure that Maine Army National Guard members are compensated for illnesses they allege are connected to chemical spraying at the New Brunswick military base where they trained.

The first recommendation requests that the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs provide medical care for Maine Guard members who trained at Gagetown and have been diagnosed with illnesses after exposure to Agent Orange and other dioxins.

The VA has only approved claims from 1966 and 1967, but the commission says spraying began in the '50s and went far beyond 1971 when Maine Guard members began training there.

"We know chemicals were sprayed there. We know they have a long life span. We don't know if they ever leave the soil. Other things were sprayed there and continue to be sprayed there. We know it's an issue. The VA needs to cover people that have ailments from serving at Gagetown any time during their life," said Maine Senate President Troy Jackson, who leads the commission.

The commission also recommends that the Legislature's Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee invite experts to review Canadian government data on dioxins present on base, and possibly conduct new studies.

Maine Bureau of Veterans' Services Director Dave Richmond says new analysis is needed.

"What I think is lacking is that body of evidence that agrees there is a danger over time. And if there is a danger over time and it's proved, then you would have a case to make at the VA. And that could happen now," Richmond said.

The panel is also calling for a registry of National Guard members who served at Gagetown, with their their health issues and causes of death for future study.

The commission wants to re-establish the working group next year to ensure completion of those studies and to push for legislation that could help move the issue to the federal level and force the VA to address nearly 1,000 claims from National Guard members who say they were sickened at Gagetown.

The Commission's report will go to the Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee early next year.