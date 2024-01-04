Portland police report increase in number of drug overdoses at end of 2023

Portland police are reporting an increase in the number of drug overdoses at the end of 2023.

Twenty overdoses were reported in the final week of the year, three of them fatal. The previous week 10 overdoses were reported.

Police say the number of cases from November to December rose by more than 60%, as compared to just over 12% a year ago.

The department reported an overall decline in overdose deaths for the year at 47, down from 51 the year before.

Portland police officers report using the overdose antidote drug Narcan on victims at least once a week.