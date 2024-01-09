© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Red Cross says blood donations are at a 20-year low

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published January 9, 2024 at 12:19 PM EST
Tubes direct blood from a donor into a bag in Davenport, Iowa, on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
Charlie Neibergall
/
AP file
Tubes direct blood from a donor into a bag in Davenport, Iowa, on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

Blood donations are at a 20-year low across the country and in Maine. The Red Cross says that nationally, donations are down 40%. And in Maine, regional spokesperson Jennifer Costa says as of Tuesday morning, more than 1,500 appointments over the next two weeks are unfilled.

"It's the blood already on hospital shelves that save lives in an emergency," she says. "We have a need for all blood types, but particularly Type O and platelet donors."

Costa says many people stopped donating during the pandemic, and high school and college students weren't introduced to blood donation because of virtual learning. And she says the proliferation of remote work has limited employer-based blood drives.

Costa urges donors to go to the Red Cross website to make an appointment.
