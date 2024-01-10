Maine health insurance marketplace enrollment on track with last year's signups

Enrollment in the online health insurance marketplace for 2024 has topped a record 20 million nationally.

In Maine, more than 61,000 people have signed up so far on CoverME.gov, compared with last year's total of roughly 63,000.

"I think we're looking good in terms of being on track with last year's numbers," says Ann Woloson, executive director of Consumers for Affordable Health Care. "I think there could be some confusion about what people are eligible for."

Woloson says some Mainers who were covered by MaineCare during the pandemic may need to transition to other coverage but don't realize the online marketplace is an option.

And she says expanded eligibility for children to receive health coverage through MaineCare may also be a factor.

"Which means that children who may have been in the marketplace previously are now eligible for MaineCare and that may affect our numbers as well," Woloson says.

Open enrollment for 2024 plans ends Tuesday, Jan. 16. Woloson says people who need assistance choosing plans can contact Consumers for Affordable Health Care.