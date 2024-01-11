Planning Board approves expanded number of beds for York County recovery center

This week the Alfred Planning Board approved doubling the number of beds allowed at a proposed substance use recovery center from 30 to 58.

York County Town Manager Greg Zinser says the beds are needed to provide the full range of care, from short to long-term recovery to detox and outpatient services.

"Those levels of care don't really exist in any particular facility all together anywhere in the state of Maine," he says.

Zinser says construction could begin by the summer after the project receives a third-party review and open late next year. York County is using American Rescue Plan Act funds for the project.