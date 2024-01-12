State expanding SNAP benefits for Mainers affected by storms

Maine's Department of Health and Human Services is issuing $13.5 million in additional benefits to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program following the Dec. 18 storm.

The Department says that more than 76,000 Maine households in storm-affected areas will receive a replacement benefit of 60% of their December benefit this Saturday.

Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew says it will help Maine families who lost access to refrigerators and affordable food as a result of the storm.