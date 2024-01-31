Janet Mills and Maine's attorney general urge Supreme Court to reverse medication abortion ruling

Gov. Janet Mills and Attorney General Aaron Frey have each signed onto separate amicus briefs urging the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse a lower court ruling that would severely restrict access to medication abortion. It could also invalidate the FDA's authority to regulate any kind of drug.

The Supreme Court announced this week that it would hear oral arguments on the case at the end of March.

Mills is among 22 governors in the Reproductive Freedom Alliance who signed the brief. They argue that if the lower court ruling is upheld, it would hamper state governance as well as governors' ability to fulfill their mandates to protect public health.

Frey is one of two dozen attorneys general who say that upholding the lower court ruling would cause widespread disruption to health care and destabilize the approval process for drugs.