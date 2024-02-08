Janet Mills announces nominee for Maine Bureau of Insurance superintendent

Gov. Janet Mills has nominated Robert Carey of East Boothbay to serve as the new superintendent of the Maine Bureau of Insurance.

In the early 2000s, Carey was the director of a Massachusetts state-based insurance marketplace, which served as a blueprint for the Affordable Care Act.

Bob Carey

Since 2008, he has worked as a consultant and has advised more than a dozen states on their insurance markets.

“Bob Carey brings decades of experience advising states, including Maine, on building strong insurance markets that provide quality coverage and save individuals and small businesses money on their premiums,” Mills said. “I am pleased to nominate him to serve as Superintendent of the Bureau of Insurance.”

If his nomination is approved by lawmakers, Carey will oversee insurance policy, markets and regulation in Maine.