An Androscoggin County sheriff's deputy was shot after responding to an incident in Minot

An Androscoggin County sheriff's deputy was shot Wednesday morning after responding to an incident in Minot.

Police say that the officer was shot in the leg during an "altercation" after responding to a complaint of a disturbance at a home at about 4 a.m.

After the incident, a fire was started at the home but was put out by local fire departments. The suspect is now in custody.

State police say that the deputy will undergo surgery at Central Maine Medical Center but is expected to survive.