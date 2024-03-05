© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
RADIO SERVICE NOTE: Listeners may experience broadcast issues due to system upgrades.

Lawmakers consider a bill to protect reproductive and transgender health care in Maine

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published March 5, 2024 at 5:50 PM EST
The State House is seen at sunrise during the final week of winter, Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Augusta, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
The State House is seen at sunrise during the final week of winter, Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Augusta, Maine.

Maine lawmakers are considering a bill that aims to protect health care providers who provide reproductive and transgender health care.

During a public hearing before the Health Coverage, Insurance and Financial Services Committee on Tuesday, Lisa Margulies of Planned Parenthood of Northern New England said that Maine needs to shield providers from laws in other states that restrict access to such care.

"This bill is fundamentally about access to health care and resisting the devastating impact of health care restrictions enacted by other states. And those are enacted not for medical reasons, but for political reasons," Margulies said.

Some lawmakers on the committee expressed concern that the law would protect non-custodial parents or other who bring children from out of state to receive care in Maine.
Tags
Health health care
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
See stories by Patty Wight