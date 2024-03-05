Lawmakers consider a bill to protect reproductive and transgender health care in Maine

Maine lawmakers are considering a bill that aims to protect health care providers who provide reproductive and transgender health care.

During a public hearing before the Health Coverage, Insurance and Financial Services Committee on Tuesday, Lisa Margulies of Planned Parenthood of Northern New England said that Maine needs to shield providers from laws in other states that restrict access to such care.

"This bill is fundamentally about access to health care and resisting the devastating impact of health care restrictions enacted by other states. And those are enacted not for medical reasons, but for political reasons," Margulies said.

Some lawmakers on the committee expressed concern that the law would protect non-custodial parents or other who bring children from out of state to receive care in Maine.