Portland-based Spurwink acquires Tri-County Mental Health Services in Lewiston

Portland-based mental health provider Spurwink has acquired the financially troubled Tri-County Mental Health Services in Lewiston.

Tri-County has been facing closure this month due to a fiscal crisis. Spurwink President and CEO Eric Meyer says joining the two nonprofits makes sense because they provide similar services. But he says the cost to acquire Tri-County is $2 million, and he's asked the Legislature for one-time funding.

"These are funds that would help ensure that Spurwink would not be at risk in making this rather huge commitment," he says.

Meyer says Tri-County's 2,000 clients shouldn't expect any disruptions in service. And he says nearly all of Tri-County's 185 staff are now Spurwink employees. He says 20 of them will need to apply for different positions within Spurwink.

