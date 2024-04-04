Maine's chief medical examiner retires after 10 year career

Maine's chief medical examiner has retired after nearly a decade.

Dr. Mark Flomenbaum was appointed to the position 10 years ago by former Gov. Paul LePage. At the time, the office that reviews unexpected deaths faced a monthslong backlog of cases. But under Flomenbaum, the office was named one of the best in the country. The National Association of Medical Examiners described it as having high professional standards, speed and accuracy.

Flomenbaum also came under some scrutiny. A Connecticut judge dismissed his testimony as an expert in a case, saying it wasn't credible. And in 2020, Gov. Janet Mills issued Flomenbaum a formal reprimand for giving an "inappropriate gift" to a departing employee.

A spokesperson for Mills says that Gov. Mills thanks Dr. Flomenbaum for his service. Mills has hired a new chief medical examiner who will start in June. A formal announcement is expected soon.

