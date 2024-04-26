© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
State validates statewide Medicaid transportation contract

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published April 26, 2024 at 4:57 PM EDT
Health aide wearing blue scrubs and stethoscope helping older man holding cane
Maine Public

The Bureau of General Services has upheld the decision to award transportation contracts for Medicaid patients to an out-of-state company.

In October, the Department of Health and Human Services awarded Colorado-based Modivcare contracts for all Maine counties to transport Medicaid patients with no other way to get to medical appointments.

Penquis Community Action Agency and Waldo Community Action Program appealed the decision, arguing that the scoring system on which the award was based was flawed and unfair.

The Bureau disagreed and validated the contract. Any further appeals of the decision would go to Maine's Superior Court.
Kaitlyn Budion
Kaitlyn Budion is Maine Public’s Bangor correspondent, joining the reporting team after several years working in print journalism.
