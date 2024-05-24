© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Sara Gagne-Holmes to serve as acting commissioner of Maine DHHS

By Patty Wight
Published May 24, 2024 at 2:49 PM EDT

Sara Gagne-Holmes will serve as acting commissioner of Maine's Department of Health and Human Services.

She's been the deputy commissioner since 2019 and previously served as a state health policy and legal advisor under Governor Baldacci.
Deputy Commissioner Gagne-Holmes
Courtesy of Maine Department of Health and Human Services
Deputy Commissioner Gagne-Holmes

Current DHHS commissioner Jeanne Lambrew is stepping down at the end of the month to work for a D.C. based health policy think tank and to teach at Harvard University.

Governor Janet Mills said she expects to name a nominee for her replacement in the coming weeks.
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
