Second fox in Bath tests positive for rabies

Two foxes in Bath have tested positive for rabies.

Bath police said they received reports Monday morning about a fox that appeared to be sick and was wandering near a convenience store and walking into traffic on Route 1.

Officers captured the fox, euthanized it, and sent it for testing to the Maine CDC, which confirmed rabies on Wednesday.

Police said another fox in the same area tested positive for rabies at the end of June. The department said these are the first confirmed cases of rabies in Bath since 2020. They urge residents to ensure pets are up to date on rabies vaccinations and to report sightings of suspicious behavior in animals.

