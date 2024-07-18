© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Second fox in Bath tests positive for rabies

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published July 18, 2024 at 11:48 AM EDT

Two foxes in Bath have tested positive for rabies.

Bath police said they received reports Monday morning about a fox that appeared to be sick and was wandering near a convenience store and walking into traffic on Route 1.

Officers captured the fox, euthanized it, and sent it for testing to the Maine CDC, which confirmed rabies on Wednesday.

Police said another fox in the same area tested positive for rabies at the end of June. The department said these are the first confirmed cases of rabies in Bath since 2020. They urge residents to ensure pets are up to date on rabies vaccinations and to report sightings of suspicious behavior in animals.
Health
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
See stories by Patty Wight