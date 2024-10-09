Mold, air quality force closure of Mountain Valley Middle School in Mexico

Mountain Valley Middle School in Mexico closed this week because of air quality issues from mold.

The Superintendent of RSU 10, Deborah Alden, said in a letter that district officials made the decision after a third round of air quality testing found mold in additional areas, including classrooms and the gym.

She said remote learning will begin next Tuesday for students. In the meantime, Alden said the district is looking for alternative spaces for in-person learning.

Construction of a new school to replace the middle school is underway, and is scheduled to open at the end of 2025.