Do-not-eat advisories issued for deer and wild turkeys harvested in Unity due to PFAS

Maine Public | By Nicole Ogrysko
Published October 24, 2024 at 3:05 PM EDT
FILE - A 10-point white-tailed deer walks through the woods in Freeport, Maine, on Nov. 10, 2015.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
FILE - A 10-point white-tailed deer walks through the woods in Freeport, Maine, on Nov. 10, 2015.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife has added two new do-not eat advisories for wildlife in parts of Unity, Unity Township, Albion and Freedom due to PFAS contamination.

The advisories were prompted by tests on 54 deer and 53 turkeys in eastern Kennebec and western Waldo Counties, the department said. The tests revealed high levels of PFAS in the animals' muscle tissue.

The department and the Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are urging the public not to eat deer or wild turkey harvested from these two areas.

The latest recommendations are in addition to the existing advisories for Fairfield and parts of Skowhegan.

PFAS chemicals have been found in soil, water, plants and animals. Exposure to the so-called "forever chemicals" has been associated with cancer, pregnancy complications and other health issues.
Nicole Ogrysko
