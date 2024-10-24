More than 1,500 Mainers to see their medical debt wiped out

A state advocacy organization has partnered with a national group to purchase and forgive $1.8 million in medical debt for more than 1,500 Mainers.

Mainers for Working Families Executive Director Evan LeBrun said his group worked with Undue Medical Debt to purchase portfolios of medical debt for people who earn up to 400% of the federal poverty level, or whose medical debt is more than 5% of their income.

"I think an important thing to note here is this doesn't cost anywhere near as much as most people are thinking," LeBrun said. "We paid less than a penny on the dollar for the debt that we purchased here."

LeBrun wants the legislature to take action to abolish medical debt. A survey last year by Augusta-based Consumers for Affordable Health Care found that 40% of Mainers have some form of medical debt.

"We're really excited we were able to do this, but we know that this is just a drop in the bucket," LeBrun said.

