© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

More than 1,500 Mainers to see their medical debt wiped out

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published October 24, 2024 at 5:14 PM EDT
FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2018, file photo, a nurse hooks up an IV to a flu patient at Upson Regional Medical Center in Thomaston, Ga. Adults in their late 20s and 30s face medical collections at a higher frequency than older Americans, a study finds, possibly due to lower incomes, lower insurance rates and insurance with high shared costs. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
David Goldman/AP
/
AP
FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2018, file photo, a nurse hooks up an IV to a flu patient at Upson Regional Medical Center in Thomaston, Ga.

A state advocacy organization has partnered with a national group to purchase and forgive $1.8 million in medical debt for more than 1,500 Mainers.

Mainers for Working Families Executive Director Evan LeBrun said his group worked with Undue Medical Debt to purchase portfolios of medical debt for people who earn up to 400% of the federal poverty level, or whose medical debt is more than 5% of their income.

"I think an important thing to note here is this doesn't cost anywhere near as much as most people are thinking," LeBrun said. "We paid less than a penny on the dollar for the debt that we purchased here."

LeBrun wants the legislature to take action to abolish medical debt. A survey last year by Augusta-based Consumers for Affordable Health Care found that 40% of Mainers have some form of medical debt.

"We're really excited we were able to do this, but we know that this is just a drop in the bucket," LeBrun said.
Health
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
See stories by Patty Wight