Maine resident tests positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis, according to state CDC

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published November 7, 2024 at 5:45 PM EST
Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District biologist Nadja Reissen examines a mosquito in Salt Lake City, Aug. 26, 2019.
A Maine resident has tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The agency said that this is the first Maine resident to become infected with EEE this year, and the first since 2015.

Health officials said an adult in Penobscot County became ill with severe symptoms in early October and remains hospitalized.

EEE, Jamestown Canyon virus and West Nile virus are spread through the bite of an infected mosquito. The virus cannot spread from human to human, or between human and animal.

Symptoms of the viruses include fever, body aches, and headache, but some people can develop brain swelling and inflammation of the spinal cord.

The Maine CDC said mosquito-borne diseases can lead to death and to call your healthcare provider if you have symptoms.

The Department of Health and Human Services said that test results are awaiting confirmation by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Carol Bousquet
