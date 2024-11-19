Maine continues to have one of the highest incidence rates of lung cancer in the US

Lung cancer continues to be the leading cause of cancer deaths in both Maine and the U.S.

That's according to the latest annual report from the American Lung Association. Spokesperson Lance Boucher says while five year survival rates have increased, more can be done to improve them. He says one of the Association's priorities is to increase insurance coverage of biomarker testing, which looks for changes in a tumor's DNA.

"And the results of that test could show biomarkers that could help open up a number of different treatment options that are best tailored to individual patients," he says.

Boucher says a Maine bill requiring insurance coverage for biomarker testing had bipartisan support earlier his year, but it died due to procedural issues. He says the Association hopes to see a measure passed in 2025. Boucher also hopes lawmakers will increase the cigarette tax to help reduce tobacco use.

"Unfortunately, Maine has not raised its cigarette tax in 20 years," he says. "We used to have one of the highest in New England and the Northeast and now it is the second lowest."

Maine's cigarette tax is $2, compared to more than $3 in Vermont and more than $4 in Connecticut and Rhode Island.