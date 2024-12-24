Older adults in residential care have higher needs than previous years, Maine report finds

A report from the Catherine Cutler Institute at the University of Southern Maine finds that older adults in residential care programs have higher needs than in prior years.

While nursing homes typically provide a higher level of medical care, the report finds that 54% of people in residential care programs have dementia, compared to 51% in nursing homes.

And Maine's Long-Term Care Ombudsman, Brenda Gallant, says it's striking that between 2021 and 2023, older adults in residential care also saw an increase in daily living needs, such as dressing, eating and toileting.

"It really does show that we do see residents with increasing need and we need to take steps to protect the care that they receive," Gallant says.

She says one reason for the shift is that many nursing homes have closed. With fewer options, some people remain in residential care.

The state has issued proposed regulations to boost staffing levels and training. Providers have raised concerns about the proposals, citing a workforce shortage.

