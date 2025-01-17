Health Equity Alliance loses state certification for syringe program

The Health Equity Alliance — otherwise known as HEAL — has lost state certification for its syringe exchange program, which operates in Bangor, Ellsworth, Rockland, and Deer Isle.

In a letter sent to HEAL this week, the Maine Center for Disease Control said the organization hadn't demonstrated sufficient action steps in response to a state inspection. The CDC specifically cited issues with proper data collection, staff training and qualifications and maintaining supplies.

HEAL has 30 days to appeal the decision and can reapply for certification in the future. The organization did not respond to requests for comment.

The Maine CDC says it's in touch with other syringe programs, including Wabanaki Public Health and Needlepoint Sanctuary, to ensure clients have access.