© 2025 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Health Equity Alliance loses state certification for syringe program

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published January 17, 2025 at 9:18 AM EST

The Health Equity Alliance — otherwise known as HEAL — has lost state certification for its syringe exchange program, which operates in Bangor, Ellsworth, Rockland, and Deer Isle.

In a letter sent to HEAL this week, the Maine Center for Disease Control said the organization hadn't demonstrated sufficient action steps in response to a state inspection. The CDC specifically cited issues with proper data collection, staff training and qualifications and maintaining supplies.

HEAL has 30 days to appeal the decision and can reapply for certification in the future. The organization did not respond to requests for comment.

The Maine CDC says it's in touch with other syringe programs, including Wabanaki Public Health and Needlepoint Sanctuary, to ensure clients have access.
Health
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
See stories by Patty Wight