Maine's gun safety ranking improves due to new state laws

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published January 21, 2025 at 6:42 AM EST
Shoppers look at high-powered rifles displayed at a gun shop, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2002, in Gray, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
Shoppers look at high-powered rifles displayed at a gun shop, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2002, in Gray, Maine.

The state of Maine has improved its policies on gun safety, according to the latest rankings from Everytown for Gun Safety.

Maine's score rose roughly seven points since last year, to 27 out of 100.

Everytown for Gun Safety's senior vice president for government affairs, Monisha Henley, credits the improvement to new state laws that require background checks for private gun sales, a 72 hour waiting period to buy firearms, as well as a new state office of Injury and Violence Prevention. But she said Maine could do more.

"They are surrounded by states like Massachusetts which really has a very high rating, places like Vermont," Henley said. "And they're benefiting from strong gun laws. We are only as strong as our weaker neighbors, and Maine has a lot of really strong neighbors."

Henley said Maine could be even safer by limiting assault-style weapons and requiring secure storage of firearms.

Gun rights supporters, meanwhile, are hoping that some of Maine's new firearm laws will be rolled back. The 72-hour waiting period is being challenged in court, and state Republicans lawmakers have introduced a bill to repeal the law.
