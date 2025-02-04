Unable to access federal funds, Penobscot Community Health Care may have to furlough staff

Maine's largest community health center says it may have to furlough some of its staff by the end of the week because it can't access federal grant funds.

Bangor-based Penobscot Community Health Care serves 60,000 patients from Belfast to Jackman and employs 850 people. It's a safety net provider and relies on federal funding to operate, but president and CEO Lori Dwyer said its latest request to draw down federal funds is quote- "pending review"

Dwyer said she's not sure what's causing the delay, but if the funds don't go through the provider will need to cut $600,000 in bi-weekly expenses, which is roughly 25% of payroll. Dwyer said the effort will try to minimize effects on patients by focusing on administrative positions.

"There is a potentially cascading impact that I hope does not occur in a circumstance like this. Because we have people who need us," Dwyer said.

Most of Penobscot Community Health Care's patients are lower income and older adults.

Dwyer said the situation could get worse because other sources of public funding may have new conditions placed on them.

The federal agency that issues the base grants for community health centers, the Health Resources and Services Administration, did not respond to a request for comment by airtime.