Lewiston community health center urges state lawmakers to take action on MaineCare funding deficit

A Lewiston-based health center is among those urging policy makers to provide relief from anticipated reductions in MaineCare payments.

The state is facing a $118 million MaineCare deficit, and state lawmakers have repeatedly failed to pass a supplemental budget with a two-thirds majority to immediately fill the gap. As a result, hospitals have already had MaineCare payments reduced.

Coleen Elias, the CEO of Community Clinical Services, is worried they'll also see payment cuts and has decided to reduce staff hours because of potential reductions.

She said her agency operates on slim margins and state payments are critical because unlike other health centers, hers doesn't receive federal funding.

"Nearly every dollar that comes in is a dollar that goes right back out to pay for our expenses," Elias said. "We have to make payroll. We have to keep the lights on. We have to pay our leases."

Elias said more than half of the nearly 12,000 patients her agency serves each year rely on MaineCare, including 1,800 pediatric dental patients.

She hopes lawmakers will find a way to pass a supplemental budget with a two-thirds majority. Otherwise, Elias is urging the Mills Administration to use rainy day funds to support health providers.