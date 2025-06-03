The Opportunity Alliance reaches settlement over alleged false claims to Medicare and MaineCare

South Portland-based The Opportunity Alliance will pay nearly $350,000 in a settlement agreement with the federal government and the state of Maine for allegedly submitting false reimbursement claims to Medicare and Medicaid.

The nonprofit operates Morrison Place, a residential treatment center for substance use and mental illness.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the Opportunity Alliance allegedly sent misleading drug testing forms to clients' medical providers, which led to "grossly excessive" tests from July 2018 through June 2021.

In a statement, The Opportunity Alliance says that it contracted with a lab company to conduct drug testing, and that it did not receive any funds that were reimbursed to the lab. It also characterizes the problem as an isolated incident and says it's committed to transparency and accountability.