Holiday Programming 2017
2017 MAINE PUBLIC HOLIDAY SPECIALS
AIR DATE
TIME
CHANNEL
TITLE
DESCRIPTION
12/4/17
11 a.m.
Classical
Lynne Warfel presents an hour of contemplative music related to the Advent season, the Christmas story and their symbolism.
12/9/17
8 p.m.
Radio
Old, new and from both sides of the Atlantic, Fiona handpicks an hour’s worth of recordings as gift suggestions for music-loving friends and family.
12/12/17
11 a.m.
Classical
Mindy Ratner explores Chanukah foods and traditional activities - and plenty of music.
12/12/17
7 p.m.
Radio
A perennial NPR favorite with all new Hanukkah stories hosted by Susan Stamberg and Murray Horwitz.
12/16/17
8 p.m.
Radio
From cottage hearthsides in the pre-broadcasting age to the pubs and back porches of today’s session scene, enjoy music that celebrates the gathering of families and friends.
12/20/17
11 a.m.
Classical
This hour-long Chanukah favorite returns: The Western Wind performs Ladino songs of Spanish Jews, Yiddish melodies of Eastern Europe and modern Israeli tunes.
12/21/17
7 p.m.
Radio
The special features holiday music by The Once, pianist and musical director John Sheard and the Vinyl Cafe Orchestra.
12/21/17
9 p.m.
Radio
Celebrate the return of the sun - and the warming of hearts - with Paul Winter’s Annual Winter Solstice Celebration.
12/21/17
11 p.m.
Radio
Inspired by the first Windham Hill Winter Solstice albums and Paul Winter's Winter Solstice Celebration, we play music inspired by the season in all its quiet majesty and interior warmth.
12/22/17
8 p.m.
Classical
Join the Kennedy Center and NPR Music for a special Mardi Gras themed holiday concert.
12/22/17
9 p.m.
Classical
Jazz Happening Now host Jeff Hanley will produce a new hour of 2017’s best new Christmas jazz.
12/23/17
6 p.m.
Radio
Two hours of holiday-themed fun and music with Chris Thile.
12/23/17
8 p.m.
Radio
A blend of festive songs, carols, stories and season’s greetings will bring the spirit of the holidays to the hearth of your home.
12/23/17
9 p.m.
Radio
The Christmas-themed show has drawn on Celtic, Pagan, and Christian traditions to celebrate the music of the season.
12/23/17
10 p.m.
Radio
Kacey Musgraves, Conor Oberst and more special guests join All Songs hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton on a steam engine to the north pole.
12/23/17
11 p.m.
Radio
Echoes features music for the season that goes beyond the traditional carols. You'll hear one or two of them, but in reimagined form.
12/24/17
7 p.m.
Radio
The program features stories from three performers about living on Earth, sharing the planet and universal themes of the season.
12/24/17
10 a.m.
Radio
Pipedreams host Michael Barone presents this live service of spoken word and music (choral and organ) broadcast from the chapel of King's College in Cambridge, England.
12/24/17
10 a.m.
Classical
Pipedreams host Michael Barone presents this live service of spoken word and music (choral and organ) broadcast from the chapel of King's College in Cambridge, England.
12/24/17
12 p.m.
Radio
The internationally acclaimed “little orchestra" Pink Martini decks the airwaves with festive holiday songs from across the globe.
12/24/17
1 p.m.
Radio
The special features holiday music by The Once, pianist and musical director John Sheard and the Vinyl Cafe Orchestra.
12/24/17
2 p.m.
Radio
Master comedian Jonathan Winters presents a distinctive reading of Dickens' holiday classic, with a special performing edition prepared by Dickens for his own presentations.
12/24/17
5 p.m.
Classical
Master comedian Jonathan Winters presents a distinctive reading of Dickens' holiday classic, with a special performing edition prepared by Dickens for his own presentations.
12/24/17
6 p.m.
Classical
Chanticleer, a 12-man ensemble known as "an orchestra of voices," performs holiday classics and new favorites, with choral commentary by host Brian Newhouse.
12/24/17
7 p.m.
Radio
In keeping with a well-loved NPR holiday tradition, hear the second collection of extraordinary Christmas stories that will transport you to unexpected places.
12/24/17
7 p.m.
Classical
Join host John Birge for an hour of traditional carols and new discoveries, including the world premiere of two carols from the annual Christmas Carol Contest.
12/24/17
8 p.m.
Radio
Guest host Robert Sean Leonard presents four holiday tales around Christmas as a time of joy, reckoning and reflection.
12/24/17
8 p.m.
Classical
Mormon Tabernacle Choir continues its holiday tradition of performing touching arrangements of familiar carols and lesser-known melodies that are fast becoming the new classics.
12/24/17
9 p.m.
Radio
Pipedreams host Michael Barone presents this live service of spoken word and music (choral and organ) broadcast from the chapel of King's College in Cambridge, England.
12/24/17
9 p.m.
Classical
Handel's much-adored oratorio, Messiah, features a cast of guest vocalists and the Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh.
12/24/17
11 p.m.
Radio
Celebrate Christmas with the sound of soaring voices from Stile Antico.
12/24/17
11 p.m.
Classical
Pipedreams host Michael Barone presents this live service of spoken word and music (choral and organ) broadcast from the chapel of King's College in Cambridge, England.
12/25/17
9 a.m.
Classical
Much like our Maine Public Holiday Classical stream, you can enjoy uninterrupted arrangements of classical holiday music.
12/25/17
10 a.m.
Radio
Host Scott Blankenship joins forces with Matthew Culloton, artistic director of The Singers, to review their favorite carols this holiday season.
12/25/17
11 a.m.
Radio
Chanticleer, a 12-man ensemble known as "an orchestra of voices," performs holiday classics and new favorites, with choral commentary by host Brian Newhouse.
12/25/17
1 p.m.
Radio
Master comedian Jonathan Winters presents a distinctive reading of Dickens' holiday classic, with a special performing edition prepared by Dickens for his own presentations.
12/25/17
2 p.m.
Radio
In keeping with a well-loved NPR holiday tradition, hear the fourth collection of extraordinary Christmas stories that will transport you to unexpected places.
12/25/17
7 p.m.
Radio
In keeping with a well-loved NPR holiday tradition, hear the third collection of extraordinary Christmas stories that will transport you to unexpected places.
12/25/17
8 p.m.
Radio
Selected Shorts Holiday Gift Set 2: Curiouser and Curiouser: A Celebration of Alice in Wonderland
Guest host Cynthia Nixon introduces readings from Alice in Wonderland.
12/25/17
8 p.m.
Classical
The festival includes hymns, carols, choral works, and orchestral selections celebrating the Nativity, featuring more than 500 student musicians in five choirs and the St. Olaf Orchestra.
12/25/17
9 p.m.
Radio
The festival includes hymns, carols, choral works, and orchestral selections celebrating the Nativity, featuring more than 500 student musicians in five choirs and the St. Olaf Orchestra.
12/25/17
11 p.m.
Radio
Nora McInerny will once again bedazzle this difficult time of year with humor, stories and the very real realness of reality.
12/31/17
11 a.m.
Radio
Join the Capitol Steps for a broadcast with the year's biggest stars and start the year with a laugh.
12/31/17
9 p.m.
Radio
An NPR tradition every New Year's Eve since the 1970s, Toast of the Nation is the perfect audio complement for the occasion.
1/1/18
9 a.m.
Classical
Ring in the New Year with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra’s concert of Strauss waltzes and polkas in the style of the Vienna New Year’s concert.
1/1/18
11 a.m.
Radio
New Year’s Day from Vienna 2018
The Vienna Philharmonic presents its popular annual New Year's Day concert from the Golden Hall of the Musikverein in Vienna.
1/1/18
11 a.m.
Classical
New Year’s Day from Vienna 2018
The Vienna Philharmonic presents its popular annual New Year's Day concert from the Golden Hall of the Musikverein in Vienna.
1/1/18
2 p.m.
Radio
Join the Capitol Steps for a broadcast with the year's biggest stars and start the year with a laugh.