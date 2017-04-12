Holiday Programming 2017

12/4/17 11 a.m. Classical Advent Voices Lynne Warfel presents an hour of contemplative music related to the Advent season, the Christmas story and their symbolism.

12/9/17 8 p.m. Radio The Thistle and Shamrock: Gifts Old, new and from both sides of the Atlantic, Fiona handpicks an hour’s worth of recordings as gift suggestions for music-loving friends and family.

12/12/17 11 a.m. Classical Candles Burning Brightly Mindy Ratner explores Chanukah foods and traditional activities - and plenty of music.

12/12/17 7 p.m. Radio Hanukkah Lights 2017 A perennial NPR favorite with all new Hanukkah stories hosted by Susan Stamberg and Murray Horwitz.

12/16/17 8 p.m. Radio The Thistle and Shamrock: The Gathering From cottage hearthsides in the pre-broadcasting age to the pubs and back porches of today’s session scene, enjoy music that celebrates the gathering of families and friends.

12/20/17 11 a.m. Classical Chanukah in Story and Song 2017 This hour-long Chanukah favorite returns: The Western Wind performs Ladino songs of Spanish Jews, Yiddish melodies of Eastern Europe and modern Israeli tunes.

12/21/17 7 p.m. Radio The Vinyl Café Holiday The special features holiday music by The Once, pianist and musical director John Sheard and the Vinyl Cafe Orchestra.

12/21/17 9 p.m. Radio Paul Winter’s 38th Annual Winter Solstice Celebration Celebrate the return of the sun - and the warming of hearts - with Paul Winter’s Annual Winter Solstice Celebration.

12/21/17 11 p.m. Radio Echoes Winter Solstice 2017 Inspired by the first Windham Hill Winter Solstice albums and Paul Winter's Winter Solstice Celebration, we play music inspired by the season in all its quiet majesty and interior warmth.

12/22/17 8 p.m. Classical Jazz Piano Christmas 33 Join the Kennedy Center and NPR Music for a special Mardi Gras themed holiday concert.

12/22/17 9 p.m. Classical Christmas on Jazz Happening Now 2017 Jazz Happening Now host Jeff Hanley will produce a new hour of 2017’s best new Christmas jazz.

12/23/17 6 p.m. Radio The Show with Chris Thile: Holiday Show Two hours of holiday-themed fun and music with Chris Thile.

12/23/17 8 p.m. Radio The Thistle and Shamrock: Fiona’s Holiday Celebration A blend of festive songs, carols, stories and season’s greetings will bring the spirit of the holidays to the hearth of your home.

12/23/17 9 p.m. Radio A Christmas Celtic Sojourn 2017 The Christmas-themed show has drawn on Celtic, Pagan, and Christian traditions to celebrate the music of the season.

12/23/17 10 p.m. Radio All Songs Considered for the Holidays Kacey Musgraves, Conor Oberst and more special guests join All Songs hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton on a steam engine to the north pole.

12/23/17 11 p.m. Radio Echoes Sonic Seasonings 2017 Echoes features music for the season that goes beyond the traditional carols. You'll hear one or two of them, but in reimagined form.

12/24/17 7 p.m. Radio The Earth Is Our Home for the Holidays and Always 2017 The program features stories from three performers about living on Earth, sharing the planet and universal themes of the season.

12/24/17 10 a.m. Radio A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols 2017 Pipedreams host Michael Barone presents this live service of spoken word and music (choral and organ) broadcast from the chapel of King's College in Cambridge, England.

12/24/17 12 p.m. Radio Joy to the World: A Holiday in Pink The internationally acclaimed “little orchestra" Pink Martini decks the airwaves with festive holiday songs from across the globe.

12/24/17 2 p.m. Radio Jonathan Winters’ A Christmas Carol Master comedian Jonathan Winters presents a distinctive reading of Dickens' holiday classic, with a special performing edition prepared by Dickens for his own presentations.

12/24/17 6 p.m. Classical A Chanticleer Christmas Chanticleer, a 12-man ensemble known as "an orchestra of voices," performs holiday classics and new favorites, with choral commentary by host Brian Newhouse.

12/24/17 7 p.m. Radio Tinsel Tales 2: More NPR Christmas Favorites In keeping with a well-loved NPR holiday tradition, hear the second collection of extraordinary Christmas stories that will transport you to unexpected places.

12/24/17 7 p.m. Classical Welcome Christmas! Join host John Birge for an hour of traditional carols and new discoveries, including the world premiere of two carols from the annual Christmas Carol Contest.

12/24/17 8 p.m. Radio Selected Shorts Holiday Gift Set 1: Not How I Imagined It Guest host Robert Sean Leonard presents four holiday tales around Christmas as a time of joy, reckoning and reflection.

12/24/17 8 p.m. Classical Christmas with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir Mormon Tabernacle Choir continues its holiday tradition of performing touching arrangements of familiar carols and lesser-known melodies that are fast becoming the new classics.

12/24/17 9 p.m. Classical Messiah with the PSO 2017 Handel's much-adored oratorio, Messiah, features a cast of guest vocalists and the Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh.

12/24/17 11 p.m. Radio A Choral Christmas with Stile Antico Celebrate Christmas with the sound of soaring voices from Stile Antico.

12/25/17 9 a.m. Classical Classical 24 Holiday Programming Much like our Maine Public Holiday Classical stream, you can enjoy uninterrupted arrangements of classical holiday music.

12/25/17 10 a.m. Radio Carols and Cheer Host Scott Blankenship joins forces with Matthew Culloton, artistic director of The Singers, to review their favorite carols this holiday season.

12/25/17 11 a.m. Radio A Chanticleer Christmas Chanticleer, a 12-man ensemble known as "an orchestra of voices," performs holiday classics and new favorites, with choral commentary by host Brian Newhouse.

12/25/17 2 p.m. Radio Tinsel Tales 4: So Much More NPR Christmas Favorites In keeping with a well-loved NPR holiday tradition, hear the fourth collection of extraordinary Christmas stories that will transport you to unexpected places.

12/25/17 7 p.m. Radio Tinsel Tales 3: Even More NPR Christmas Favorites In keeping with a well-loved NPR holiday tradition, hear the third collection of extraordinary Christmas stories that will transport you to unexpected places.

12/25/17 8 p.m. Radio Selected Shorts Holiday Gift Set 2: Curiouser and Curiouser: A Celebration of Alice in Wonderland Guest host Cynthia Nixon introduces readings from Alice in Wonderland.

12/25/17 8 p.m. Classical St. Olaf Christmas Festival The festival includes hymns, carols, choral works, and orchestral selections celebrating the Nativity, featuring more than 500 student musicians in five choirs and the St. Olaf Orchestra.

12/25/17 11 p.m. Radio Happy(ish) Holidays From Terrible, Thanks for Asking Nora McInerny will once again bedazzle this difficult time of year with humor, stories and the very real realness of reality.

12/31/17 11 a.m. Radio The Capitol Steps’ Year in Review Join the Capitol Steps for a broadcast with the year's biggest stars and start the year with a laugh.

12/31/17 9 p.m. Radio Toast of the Nation 2017/2018 An NPR tradition every New Year's Eve since the 1970s, Toast of the Nation is the perfect audio complement for the occasion.

1/1/18 9 a.m. Classical New Year’s with the PSO 2017 Ring in the New Year with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra’s concert of Strauss waltzes and polkas in the style of the Vienna New Year’s concert.

1/1/18 11 a.m. Radio New Year’s Day from Vienna 2018 The Vienna Philharmonic presents its popular annual New Year's Day concert from the Golden Hall of the Musikverein in Vienna.

