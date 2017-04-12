© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Holiday Programming 2017

2017 MAINE PUBLIC HOLIDAY SPECIALS

 

AIR DATE

TIME

CHANNEL

TITLE

DESCRIPTION

12/4/17

11 a.m.

Classical

Advent Voices

Lynne Warfel presents an hour of contemplative music related to the Advent season, the Christmas story and their symbolism.

12/9/17

8 p.m.

Radio

The Thistle and Shamrock: Gifts

Old, new and from both sides of the Atlantic, Fiona handpicks an hour’s worth of recordings as gift suggestions for music-loving friends and family.

12/12/17

11 a.m.

Classical

Candles Burning Brightly

Mindy Ratner explores Chanukah foods and traditional activities - and plenty of music.

12/12/17

7 p.m.

Radio

Hanukkah Lights 2017

A perennial NPR favorite with all new Hanukkah stories hosted by Susan Stamberg and Murray Horwitz.

12/16/17

8 p.m.

Radio

The Thistle and Shamrock: The Gathering

From cottage hearthsides in the pre-broadcasting age to the pubs and back porches of today’s session scene, enjoy music that celebrates the gathering of families and friends.

12/20/17

11 a.m.

Classical

Chanukah in Story and Song 2017

This hour-long Chanukah favorite returns: The Western Wind performs Ladino songs of Spanish Jews, Yiddish melodies of Eastern Europe and modern Israeli tunes.

12/21/17

7 p.m.

Radio

The Vinyl Café Holiday

The special features holiday music by The Once, pianist and musical director John Sheard and the Vinyl Cafe Orchestra.

12/21/17

9 p.m.

Radio

Paul Winter’s 38th Annual Winter Solstice Celebration

Celebrate the return of the sun - and the warming of hearts - with Paul Winter’s Annual Winter Solstice Celebration.

12/21/17

11 p.m.

Radio

Echoes Winter Solstice 2017

Inspired by the first Windham Hill Winter Solstice albums and Paul Winter's Winter Solstice Celebration, we play music inspired by the season in all its quiet majesty and interior warmth.

12/22/17

8 p.m.

Classical

Jazz Piano Christmas 33

Join the Kennedy Center and NPR Music for a special Mardi Gras themed holiday concert.

12/22/17

9 p.m.

Classical

Christmas on Jazz Happening Now 2017

Jazz Happening Now host Jeff Hanley will produce a new hour of 2017’s best new Christmas jazz.

12/23/17

6 p.m.

Radio

The Show with Chris Thile: Holiday Show

Two hours of holiday-themed fun and music with Chris Thile.

12/23/17

8 p.m.

Radio

The Thistle and Shamrock: Fiona’s Holiday Celebration

A blend of festive songs, carols, stories and season’s greetings will bring the spirit of the holidays to the hearth of your home.

12/23/17

9 p.m.

Radio

A Christmas Celtic Sojourn 2017

The Christmas-themed show has drawn on Celtic, Pagan, and Christian traditions to celebrate the music of the season.

12/23/17

10 p.m.

Radio

All Songs Considered for the Holidays

Kacey Musgraves, Conor Oberst and more special guests join All Songs hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton on a steam engine to the north pole.

12/23/17

11 p.m.

Radio

Echoes Sonic Seasonings 2017

Echoes features music for the season that goes beyond the traditional carols. You'll hear one or two of them, but in reimagined form.

12/24/17

7 p.m.

Radio

The Earth Is Our Home for the Holidays and Always 2017

The program features stories from three performers about living on Earth, sharing the planet and universal themes of the season.

12/24/17

10 a.m.

Radio

A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols 2017

Pipedreams host Michael Barone presents this live service of spoken word and music (choral and organ) broadcast from the chapel of King's College in Cambridge, England.

12/24/17

10 a.m.

Classical

A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols 2017

Pipedreams host Michael Barone presents this live service of spoken word and music (choral and organ) broadcast from the chapel of King's College in Cambridge, England.

12/24/17

12 p.m.

Radio

Joy to the World: A Holiday in Pink

The internationally acclaimed “little orchestra" Pink Martini decks the airwaves with festive holiday songs from across the globe.

12/24/17

1 p.m.

Radio

The Vinyl Café Holiday

The special features holiday music by The Once, pianist and musical director John Sheard and the Vinyl Cafe Orchestra.

12/24/17

2 p.m.

Radio

Jonathan Winters’ A Christmas Carol

Master comedian Jonathan Winters presents a distinctive reading of Dickens' holiday classic, with a special performing edition prepared by Dickens for his own presentations.

12/24/17

5 p.m.

Classical

Jonathan Winters’ A Christmas Carol

Master comedian Jonathan Winters presents a distinctive reading of Dickens' holiday classic, with a special performing edition prepared by Dickens for his own presentations.

12/24/17

6 p.m.

Classical

A Chanticleer Christmas

Chanticleer, a 12-man ensemble known as "an orchestra of voices," performs holiday classics and new favorites, with choral commentary by host Brian Newhouse.

12/24/17

7 p.m.

Radio

Tinsel Tales 2: More NPR Christmas Favorites

In keeping with a well-loved NPR holiday tradition, hear the second collection of extraordinary Christmas stories that will transport you to unexpected places.

12/24/17

7 p.m.

Classical

Welcome Christmas!

Join host John Birge for an hour of traditional carols and new discoveries, including the world premiere of two carols from the annual Christmas Carol Contest.

12/24/17

8 p.m.

Radio

Selected Shorts Holiday Gift Set 1: Not How I Imagined It

Guest host Robert Sean Leonard presents four holiday tales around Christmas as a time of joy, reckoning and reflection.

12/24/17

8 p.m.

Classical

Christmas with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

Mormon Tabernacle Choir continues its holiday tradition of performing touching arrangements of familiar carols and lesser-known melodies that are fast becoming the new classics.

12/24/17

9 p.m.

Radio

A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols 2017

Pipedreams host Michael Barone presents this live service of spoken word and music (choral and organ) broadcast from the chapel of King's College in Cambridge, England.

12/24/17

9 p.m.

Classical

Messiah with the PSO 2017

Handel's much-adored oratorio, Messiah, features a cast of guest vocalists and the Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh.

12/24/17

11 p.m.

Radio

A Choral Christmas with Stile Antico

Celebrate Christmas with the sound of soaring voices from Stile Antico.

12/24/17

11 p.m.

Classical

A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols 2017

Pipedreams host Michael Barone presents this live service of spoken word and music (choral and organ) broadcast from the chapel of King's College in Cambridge, England.

12/25/17

9 a.m.

Classical

Classical 24 Holiday Programming

Much like our Maine Public Holiday Classical stream, you can enjoy uninterrupted arrangements of classical holiday music.

12/25/17

10 a.m.

Radio

Carols and Cheer

Host Scott Blankenship joins forces with Matthew Culloton, artistic director of The Singers, to review their favorite carols this holiday season.

12/25/17

11 a.m.

Radio

A Chanticleer Christmas

Chanticleer, a 12-man ensemble known as "an orchestra of voices," performs holiday classics and new favorites, with choral commentary by host Brian Newhouse.

12/25/17

1 p.m.

Radio

Jonathan Winters’ A Christmas Carol

Master comedian Jonathan Winters presents a distinctive reading of Dickens' holiday classic, with a special performing edition prepared by Dickens for his own presentations.

12/25/17

2 p.m.

Radio

Tinsel Tales 4: So Much More NPR Christmas Favorites

In keeping with a well-loved NPR holiday tradition, hear the fourth collection of extraordinary Christmas stories that will transport you to unexpected places.

12/25/17

7 p.m.

Radio

Tinsel Tales 3: Even More NPR Christmas Favorites

In keeping with a well-loved NPR holiday tradition, hear the third collection of extraordinary Christmas stories that will transport you to unexpected places.

12/25/17

8 p.m.

Radio

Selected Shorts Holiday Gift Set 2: Curiouser and Curiouser: A Celebration of Alice in Wonderland

Guest host Cynthia Nixon introduces readings from Alice in Wonderland

12/25/17

8 p.m.

Classical

St. Olaf Christmas Festival

The festival includes hymns, carols, choral works, and orchestral selections celebrating the Nativity, featuring more than 500 student musicians in five choirs and the St. Olaf Orchestra.

12/25/17

9 p.m.

Radio

St. Olaf Christmas Festival

The festival includes hymns, carols, choral works, and orchestral selections celebrating the Nativity, featuring more than 500 student musicians in five choirs and the St. Olaf Orchestra.

12/25/17

11 p.m.

Radio

Happy(ish) Holidays From Terrible, Thanks for Asking

Nora McInerny will once again bedazzle this difficult time of year with humor, stories and the very real realness of reality.

12/31/17

11 a.m.

Radio

The Capitol Steps’ Year in Review

Join the Capitol Steps for a broadcast with the year's biggest stars and start the year with a laugh.

12/31/17

9 p.m.

Radio

Toast of the Nation 2017/2018

An NPR tradition every New Year's Eve since the 1970s, Toast of the Nation is the perfect audio complement for the occasion.

1/1/18

9 a.m.

Classical

New Year’s with the PSO 2017

Ring in the New Year with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra’s concert of Strauss waltzes and polkas in the style of the Vienna New Year’s concert.

1/1/18

11 a.m.

Radio

New Year’s Day from Vienna 2018

The Vienna Philharmonic presents its popular annual New Year's Day concert from the Golden Hall of the Musikverein in Vienna.

1/1/18

11 a.m.

Classical

New Year’s Day from Vienna 2018

The Vienna Philharmonic presents its popular annual New Year's Day concert from the Golden Hall of the Musikverein in Vienna.

1/1/18

2 p.m.

Radio

The Capitol Steps’ Year in Review

Join the Capitol Steps for a broadcast with the year's biggest stars and start the year with a laugh.