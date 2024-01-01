Join us for the 2024 edition of the Maine Public Classical Holiday Special!

Hosts Gale Parmelee, Heather McDougall, Joe Boucher and Sarah Tuttle will be joined by two behind-the-scenes guests for three hours of holiday music to dazzle, inspire and warm your heart. From your favorite singalong carols and classic soundtracks, like Elf, Home Alone, The Sound of Music and It’s a Wonderful Life, to new holiday releases and sounds of the season from around the world, there is something in store for you and everyone your list!

Earlier this year, we put out the call for your music-inspired stories so that you, our listeners, could become part of our annual Holiday Special. We were delighted to hear from you and receive so many wonderful submissions - many of them are included in the program! Listen to find out if yours is there!

There are three opportunities to hear the program over the holiday season:

Friday, December 20, 10:00 am -1:00 pm

Tuesday, December 24, 3:00 - 6:00 pm

Wednesday, December 25, 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

Tune in online, on the app, on your voice-activated device or on the FM dial.

Full details of the music on the program will be posted on this page on Friday December 20.