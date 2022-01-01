Hopeful: The Story of Maineworks

This is the compelling story of Margo Walsh, who literally built a business from her kitchen table, as a single mother of two. Her company, MaineWorks, exclusively employs ex-cons and people in recovery. We meet many of her employees and hear their stories of hope. We hear from Governor Janet Mills and Senator Angus King, who point out how Margo’s model is ripe for both state and nationwide roll-outs. Maine Works is already operational throughout Maine and expanding into five other states. Margo was part of the discussion for staffing for the future, as the Infrastructure bill worked its way through Congress; hopeful itself, though at this point with less seeming hope than her company gives to its employees. This is an uplifting portrait of an American entrepreneur with a social conscience. Margot and her work give people a second chance to rebuild their lives, and a pathway back to the community and redemption.

Produced by Ian McCrudden and Thomas Hildreth.