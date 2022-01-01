Hospice of Southern Maine's 2022 Thresholds Conference
Virtual Event
Tuesday, May 10 from 1:00 to 3:00 pm
Maine Public is pleased to be a media sponsor of Hospice of Southern Maine's 2022 Thresholds Conference “Grief is Individual & Universal.”
Elizabeth Gilbert, author of Eat, Pray, Love, and Michelle Zauner, author of Crying in H Mart, are the guest speakers and will present on their own experiences and answer questions. Go HERE for more information about this important event.
Maine Public members receive a special $10 discount to the event. Go HERE to order tickets and please us the code MAINEPUBLIC22 when reserving your tickets.