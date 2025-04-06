Host and Producer - Part-Time Weekends

Working part-time, approx. 16 - 20 hours per week, the Host and Producer will join our Programming team and report directly to our Audio Production Manager. This person will bring a confident, professional, and engaging style while hosting and producing live on-air programs.

Must be an outstanding communicator with impeccable attention to detail. Prepares and curates billboards, newscasts, and other content, and tracks issues and news events statewide. In addition to on-air duties, this position will work with radio studio and automation systems, operate studio equipment, fill-in for host and board shifts and represent Maine Public at a variety of public and station events.

This position works on-site in our Portland Studio Fridays, 12 pm – 4:00 pm and Saturdays and Sundays, 6:00 am – 1:30 pm

Weekend Edition is a set of radio news magazine programs produced and distributed by NPR. The programs wrap up the week’s news and offer a mix of analysis and features on a wide range of topics, including arts, sports, entertainment, and human-interest stories. The programs are hosted by NPR’s Scott Simon on Saturday and Ayesha Rascoe on Sunday.

Job Requirements:

College degree or equivalent combination of education and experience.

At least 2 years’ experience as a radio or television announcer.

Outstanding communication skills, confident public speaker with excellent pronunciation, steady and measured public radio on-air delivery style required.

Familiarity with digital radio automation and traffic systems and processes.

Ability to work independently, self-reliant, dependable.

Must have a flexible schedule to accommodate varying and sometimes unpredictable schedule needs. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday shifts are required.

Valid driver’s license.

A pre-employment criminal background check is required.

Apply online with a cover letter, resume, and audio samples:

https://www.applitrack.com/mainepublic/onlineapp/

by Sunday, April 6, 2025.

Thinking about Applying? Research shows that people from historically excluded communities tend to apply to jobs only when they check every box in the posting. If you’re currently reading this and hesitating to apply, please remember that applicants demonstrate job requirements in differing ways and we appreciate that many skills and backgrounds can make people successful in this role. Moreover, we provide individualized professional development and are committed to helping our employees grow. Let us know how your lived experience and passion set you apart.

About Maine Public: We are a non-profit, community-supported public media organization and the sole provider of statewide (and beyond!) public broadcasting coverage. As one of only seven statewide PBS/NPR joint licensees in the country, Maine Public serves Maine and also reaches most of New Brunswick, Canada, and parts of New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Through our radio, television, educational, and web services, Maine Public provides ideas, information, and lifelong learning to a diverse public.

We are also the backbone of Maine’s Emergency Broadcast System. The majority of our services are available to everyone at no charge, and we broadcast a mix of local and national programming, educational programs, news and public affairs shows, documentaries, and arts and cultural programs. With NPR, PBS, and other partners we strive to be the standard bearer for high-integrity journalism and programming.

Every day Maine Public connects the people of Maine and our region to each other and to the world through the open exchange of information, ideas, and cultural content.

Maine Public welcomes and encourages candidates from all identities, backgrounds, and abilities to apply. As an equal opportunity employer, we are committed to building inclusive and innovative work environments with employees who reflect our communities. Therefore, we provide employment opportunities to all qualified applicants and encourage applications from all individuals without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, veteran status, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity, military status or military service record, genetic information, or any other characteristic protected by applicable law. We're committed to creating a dynamic work environment that values belonging and inclusion.

Maine Public is committed to the full inclusion of all qualified individuals. As part of this commitment, Maine Public will ensure that persons with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodations. If a reasonable accommodation is needed to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and/or to receive other benefits and privileges of employment, please contact the Human Resources Department: apply@mainepublic.org, 1-800-884-1717.