How to set Maine Public as a 'preferred' news source in Google
If you trust and value Maine Public's local journalism and news coverage, consider setting us a 'preferred source' in Google.
This Google feature ensures our stories are delivered higher up in your search results.
As a nonprofit, un-paywalled news service, search engine results are an important way to increase our visibility, traffic and, ultimately, financial support.
You can set us as a preferred news source in two ways:
Clicking here will take you to a page where Maine Public is prepopulated as a news source. Check the box next to our site, and we'll be added to Your Sources.
- If you search for a term such as "Maine news," a Top Stories box will appear with relevant articles. Next to the Top Stories header, click the square with a star in it to choose your preferred sources. Type Maine Public and then check the box next to mainepublic.org.