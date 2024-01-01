© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Hull 111

Maine Public TV Air Times:
Thur., April 11 at 9:30 pm
Sat., April 13 at 2:30 pm
A still frame from Hull 111
video.mainepublic.org

A film about a wooden boat, a legendary boat builder and three Bowdoin College students.The film follows legendary boat builder Dick Pulsifer, as he builds his 111th Pulsifer Hampton Launch. Assisting him in this process is a Bowdoin student Eric Levenson who, with the help of two friends Lucy Green and Rita Liao, films the boat building progression. However, the three students realize their movie is about much more then just building a wooden boat. It's about community, art, and a different style of living.