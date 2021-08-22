Human Resources Coordinator

The HR Coordinator is responsible for ensuring a seamless and outstanding new employee experience by preparing welcome and orientation materials, conducting orientation sessions, completing onboarding processes, coordinating trainings, and assisting with general questions. This position is employee-focused while overseeing short- and long-term projects and processes such as safety and wellness initiatives, employee events, staff trainings, maintaining documents and files, and recruiting and hiring.

Job Requirements : Bachelor’s degree, or equivalent combination of education and experience, with demonstrated experience and success with related work/skills such as managing complex workflows, project management, event planning, or balancing details with long-term projects. Human resources experience preferred. Excellent written and verbal communication skills; strong interpersonal skills. Experience and high level of proficiency with Outlook email and calendar management tools, as well as Zoom. Ability to work with discretion and maintain confidentiality. Valid driver’s license is required.

The successful candidate must thrive in a professional and dynamic environment, work well both in a team environment and independently, and demonstrate a love of public broadcasting.

Maine Public offers a competitive salary plus a comprehensive benefits package including healthcare, retirement, paid time off, dental, vision, health/wellness reimbursements, and other supplemental benefits.

Apply online by Sunday, August 22, 2021:

https://www.applitrack.com/mainepublic/onlineapp/

Every day Maine Public connects the people of Maine and our region to each other and to the world through the open exchange of information, ideas, and cultural content.

Maine Public is a dynamic nonprofit organization with a broad reach across Maine, into New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and most of New Brunswick, Canada. Through its radio, television, educational, and Web services, Maine Public provides ideas, information and lifelong learning to a diverse public. The majority of these services are available to everyone at no charge. Hundreds of thousands of people find value in Maine Public’s services every day.

- Equal Opportunity Employer -