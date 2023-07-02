Human Resources Coordinator

The HR Coordinator supports hiring Maine Public employees by placing advertisements, communicating with managers and applicants, scheduling interviews, preparing materials, checking references, and maintaining accurate files and records. The HR Coordinator also assists with new employee orientations and onboarding, plans and attends employee activities and events, supports diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts, and provides general administrative support.

The person in this position must be highly organized with an unwavering attention to detail. They will have the ability to connect with people while managing multiple priorities and projects, will demonstrate cultural awareness and sensitivity to supporting unique perspectives and contributions, and a commitment to the mission-driven values of public media.

Job Requirements:



Bachelor’s degree or equivalent combination of education and experience. Human resources experience preferred.

Experience with related work such as providing customer service, project management, or event planning.

Steadfast commitment to the principles of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills with strong interpersonal skills.

Experience and high level of proficiency with Outlook email and calendar management tools, as well as Zoom.

Ability to work with discretion and maintain confidentiality.

A valid driver’s license and pre-employment criminal background check is required.

Maine Public offers a competitive salary plus a comprehensive benefits package including healthcare, retirement, paid time off, dental, vision, and other supplemental benefits.

Apply for this position online with resume and cover letter by Sunday, July 2, 2023.

Every day Maine Public connects the people of Maine and our region to each other and to the world through the open exchange of information, ideas, and cultural content.

Maine Public Broadcasting is a state-wide independent public media resource, including PBS, NPR, BBC, and others, with a broad reach across Maine, into New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and most of New Brunswick, Canada. Through its radio, television, educational, and Web services, Maine Public provides ideas, information and lifelong learning to a diverse public. The majority of these services are available to everyone at no charge. Hundreds of thousands of people find value in Maine Public’s services every day.

Maine Public believes that equity, diversity, and inclusion drive our success and we welcome and encourage candidates from all identities, backgrounds, and abilities to apply. As an equal opportunity employer, we are committed to building inclusive and innovative work environments with employees who reflect our communities. Therefore, we provide employment opportunities to all qualified applicants and encourage applications from all individuals without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, veteran status, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity, military status or military service record, genetic information, or any other characteristic protected by applicable law. We're committed to creating a dynamic work environment that values diversity and inclusion.

Maine Public is committed to the full inclusion of all qualified individuals. As part of this commitment, Maine Public will ensure that persons with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodations. If a reasonable accommodation is needed to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and/or to receive other benefits and privileges of employment, please contact the Human Resources Department: apply@mainepublic.org, 1-800-884-1717.