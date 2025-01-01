© 2025 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Signal Notice: WBQA 96.7 is running at low signal power for the next few weeks. Click here for more ways to listen to Maine Public Classical.

I Come From Away: An Immigrant in Maine Part Two

Maine Public TV Air Times:
Thur., February 27 at 9:00 pm
Fri., February 28 at 1:00 am
A mural of a black woman surrounded by pink and lilac flowers on a white wall.

This documentary is a natural extension of our first film which concerned the sudden influx of asylum seekers to Portland, Maine in the summer of 2019. At that time, approximately 450 asylum seekers arrived by bus from the Southern Border.

This is a conversation about the New Mainers and how they can contribute to the future of Maine while under threat of mass deportation. The pressures and possibilities brought by these New Mainers to Sanford is a story of perseverance, commitment and hope.

This film was produced by Charles C. Stuart.