I Come From Away: An Immigrant in Maine Part Two

This documentary is a natural extension of our first film which concerned the sudden influx of asylum seekers to Portland, Maine in the summer of 2019. At that time, approximately 450 asylum seekers arrived by bus from the Southern Border.

This is a conversation about the New Mainers and how they can contribute to the future of Maine while under threat of mass deportation. The pressures and possibilities brought by these New Mainers to Sanford is a story of perseverance, commitment and hope.

This film was produced by Charles C. Stuart.