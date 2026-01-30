More than 1,000 people rally against ICE in Portland days after large-scale immigration sweep

More than 1,000 people rallied in Portland Friday against Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The protest and march comes days after ICE said it had arrested 206 people in the state during a multiday operation.

Lewiston-based community organizer Safiya Khalid rejected the Trump administration's assertion that it's immigration enforcement policies are about public safety.

"Safety means children not wondering whether their parents will come home," she said. "Safety does not mean militarized raids in our neighborhoods."

Khalid and other speakers called for ICE to be abolished.

More than 150 businesses, mostly in the Portland area, closed for the day, heeding a call from activists in Minnesota for an economic shutdown to protest the Trump administration's mass deportation policies.

Also on Friday, Gov. Janet Mills and Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey demanded that the Trump administration release the names and alleged offenses of everyone arrested during the crackdown.

In a letter sent Friday to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Mills and Frey accused Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents of sowing fear, intimidation and division in the state. To date, the Department of Homeland Security has only publicly identified about a dozen of the more than 200 people that the agency says have been arrested in Maine.

Frey and Mills, who is also a former attorney general, called on Noem to provide the legal basis for every arrest as well as the current location of anyone who was detained. The pair also called on Noem to disclose the number of federal agents that were deployed to Maine as well as the names and ranks of all supervising officers.

Noem told Republican Sen. Susan Collins earlier this week that the immigration enforcement surge was ending in the state.