Infrastructure work across Maine Public’s footprint

This summer, Maine Public is undertaking an extensive maintenance project on many of our transmitters and towers across the state. This is necessary work that needs to be completed and will result in stronger over-the-air television signals from Portland to Presque Isle.

We are planning on doing this work in as efficient a manner as possible and impacting communities in as short a timeframe as the work and weather allow. For the safety of our tower crew, transmitters will need to be completely turned off while the work is underway and will result in no over-the-air signals for all of Maine Public’s four television viewing options: Maine Public Television, the PBS KIDS 24/7 Channel, Create, and the World.

These outages will also include viewing over Dish Network and Direct TV in each viewing area.

Construction Schedule:

WCBB (Augusts/Portland/Farmington areas) — July 10 to July 24

WMEB (Bangor/Orono area) — July 24 to August 6

WMEM (Presque Isle area) — August 7 to August 14

Fortunately, Maine Public Television and the PBS KIDS 24/7 Channel are both available via free live streams at mainePublic.org!

We apologize for the inconvenience and want to thank you in advance for your patience as this work is done. We will provide periodic updates on the progress of the project on this website.

Please note that once these signals are again operational, you will need to rescan your television to find your favorite Maine Public television channels.