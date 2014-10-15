MPBN Hires Scott Marchildon as New Chief Development Officer

The Maine Public Broadcasting Network announces that after an extensive national search, Scott Marchildon of Bowdoinham was chosen to be the network’s new chief development officer. Marchildon will begin his new position with MPBN in mid-November and will lead development and membership teams in MPBN’s Lewiston and Bangor offices.

For the past 16 years, Marchildon has been employed by the University of New England, most recently serving as assistant vice president of institutional advancement. As a senior leader in the university’s development and fundraising departments, his responsibilities included directing all facets of the major gift, planned giving, donor stewardship and research programs. Marchildon’s earlier roles at UNE focused on growing the college’s annual fund and deepening the alumni relationship.

Instrumental in securing UNE’s largest single donation to date, Marchildon worked on a number of high-profile initiatives, including the creation of a Charitable Gift Annuity Program in support of the university. Marchildon previously was at Bates College, where his efforts focused on building the Annual Fund and alumni development.

“This is an individual who has demonstrated experience in helping the university achieve success in its capital campaigns with a goal of serving students” Maine Public Broadcasting’s President and CEO Mark Vogelzang says. “Scott has a fundamental understanding and deep appreciation for the people of Maine and the role that MPBN has in connecting the state as an important public media source. He’ll be a great fit in growing and leading our Major Giving and Membership teams.”

Originally from Hanover, Maine, Marchildon and his family currently live in Bowdoinham. He obtained a Master of Science Education degree from UNE, a B.A. degree from Bates College in Lewiston, and was awarded an Honorary Alumni Recipient of Westbrook College.