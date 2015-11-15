A big part of giving for me is making amends. For me there are things I have done in my life that I am not proud of maybe even ashamed of and giving is making amends for those things. Many times the opportunity has past, people have gone from our lives, the situation has gone, so making personal amends are not possible. Making amends for me is working in my community to make it better for the people on this planet. I have been lucky by accented of birth to be born into a group of people that have a certain privilege or advantage. My life has been much easier than the vast majority of people born on this planet. I was raised in a middle class family with a mother and father that worked very hard to give me and my brothers a good life. My parents also worked in the community to give the folks in the community opportunities. I was raised on a farm we always had plenty of food. For that I am very grateful. I was raise in a Christian tradition that believed in peace. A tradition that taught me it is better to love and take care of the people in this world rather than to fight wars and for that I am grateful. For me making amends for my past and being grateful to those that have given me what I have is my responsibility for giving back to this planet and the people of my community. My name is Ron King and I live on a farm in the town of Penobscot. I don't consider myself a Christian, but from the Christian bible this has always meant a lot to me.

Also I heard the voice of the Lord, saying, Whom shall I send, and who will go for us? Then said I, Here am I; send me. (Isaiah 6:8)

Or as Frodo said at the counsel of Elron in the first Lord of the Rings movie, "I will take the ring I will go to Mordor but I do not know the way."