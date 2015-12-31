Maine Public Open Meeting Policy

As directed by The Corporation for Public Broadcasting and Maine's Freedom of Access Act, "Maine’s Right to Know Law, “Maine Public’s Board, Board Committees, and Community Advisory Board meetings are open to the public. All meetings are listed on the Maine Public website.

Meeting schedules are posted for the calendar year and are updated as necessary.

All meetings allow for public comment and all minutes of the meetings note the attendance of any public member, as well as their comments. A sign in sheet is provided, but it is not a requirement to address the Board or Committee.

Any additional information regarding the meetings is available by request to the Clerk of the Corporation. (Currently the listing includes the meeting type, the location, time and method i.e. in person, via conference call, etc. on the website).

All minutes are available to the public and should be requested, via writing, to the Clerk of the Corporation.

If any meeting or any part of a meeting is conducted in Executive Session, which is closed to the public, the chair announces the reason for the closed session, which is reflected in the minutes. Discussions may occur, but any action is conducted during the open session.