Maine Public Board of Trustees
Marion Freeman, Chair, FreeportGeorge Isaacson, Vice Chair, BrunswickEleanor Baker, FalmouthRon Bancroft, CumberlandLee Cotton, HarpswellMazie Cox, RockportMaria Gallace, Cape ElizabethDennis Haarsager, Kittery PointPeter Handy, PortlandAdam Lee, CumberlandKathryn Olmstead, CaribouSusan Onion, WayneGeorge Silverman, PortlandKen Spirer, PortlandMark Vogelzang, President and CEO, LewistonTrustee EmeritusBonnie AdamsSuzanne AustinSally BeaudetteMaryEllen FitzGeraldLincoln LaddBarry McCrumDavid MorseJohn WasileskiMeetings or portions of meetings at which matters relating to individual employees, proprietary information, litigation or certain other confidential matters discussed are closed to the public pursuant to 47 U.S.C. sec. 396(k)(4). All or portions of the meetings of the Board of Trustees, including Committee Meetings, may be closed to the public pursuant to this statute as the agenda for those meetings may be dedicated to matters relating to proprietary information.

Maine Public Open Meeting Policy

Maine Public
Published December 31, 2015 at 11:03 PM EST

As directed by The Corporation for Public Broadcasting and Maine's Freedom of Access Act, "Maine’s Right to Know Law, “Maine Public’s Board, Board Committees, and Community Advisory Board meetings are open to the public. All meetings are listed on the Maine Public website.

Meeting schedules are posted for the calendar year and are updated as necessary.

All meetings allow for public comment and all minutes of the meetings note the attendance of any public member, as well as their comments. A sign in sheet is provided, but it is not a requirement to address the Board or Committee.

Any additional information regarding the meetings is available by request to the Clerk of the Corporation. (Currently the listing includes the meeting type, the location, time and method i.e. in person, via conference call, etc. on the website).

All minutes are available to the public and should be requested, via writing, to the Clerk of the Corporation.

If any meeting or any part of a meeting is conducted in Executive Session, which is closed to the public, the chair announces the reason for the closed session, which is reflected in the minutes. Discussions may occur, but any action is conducted during the open session.

